Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $257,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after purchasing an additional 672,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 492,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,712,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

