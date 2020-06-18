Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RLI by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RLI by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of RLI opened at $82.61 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 0.29.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

