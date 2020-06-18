Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ALEX opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

