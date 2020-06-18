Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 1,313.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 6.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 27.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $78.38 on Thursday. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.