Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ExlService by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

