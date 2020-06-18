Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 217.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,695 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 211,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after buying an additional 228,318 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

