Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 158.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 374,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYI opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Ryerson Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

