Federated Hermes Inc. Has $668,000 Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 125.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

