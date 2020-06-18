Federated Hermes Inc. Has $692,000 Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,760,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,838 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,948,000 after purchasing an additional 705,864 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,158,000 after purchasing an additional 696,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

