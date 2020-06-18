Federated Hermes Inc. Has $719,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $241.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200-day moving average of $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.51.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

