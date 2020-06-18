Federated Hermes Inc. Has $732,000 Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Merchants worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,254,000 after buying an additional 173,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after buying an additional 289,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 42,130 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRME opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

