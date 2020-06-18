Federated Hermes Inc. Has $737,000 Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 352,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.94 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

