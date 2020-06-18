Federated Hermes Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

