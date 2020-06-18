Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $6,946,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Citigroup cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NFG stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

