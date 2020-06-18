Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

