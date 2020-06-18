Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 125,727 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $103.85 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares worth $798,288. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

