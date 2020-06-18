Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,306 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,683,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,902,000 after acquiring an additional 599,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE:PNM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

