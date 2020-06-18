Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

