Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Coherent by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Coherent by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coherent by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.77. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.64 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

