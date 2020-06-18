Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

RACE stock opened at $169.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

