FireEye Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FireEye in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal expects that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in FireEye by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

