First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.39% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,586,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,090,000 after purchasing an additional 309,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $40.29 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.