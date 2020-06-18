First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 158,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

NYSE:FPF opened at $20.75 on Thursday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $115,875.00.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

