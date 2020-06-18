Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,994 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 623,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.