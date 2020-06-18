FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,910,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 2,803,140 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,496,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,842,000 after buying an additional 2,747,132 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,441,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 2,376,394 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

