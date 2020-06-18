George Gaines Sells 20,000 Shares of CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Director George Gaines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $165,000.00.

CRYO-CELL International stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.01.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

