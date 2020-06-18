Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.77% of Gossamer Bio worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 255.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,517,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

