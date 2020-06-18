Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 446,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GGAL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.