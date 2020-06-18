Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $256.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,853 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $256,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average of $293.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

