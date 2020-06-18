Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 125.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,255,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,810,000 after buying an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 258.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $185.00 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

