Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €44.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.80 ($49.21).

HFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

HFG stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.08. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.00 ($8.99) and a 1-year high of €42.22 ($47.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -696.45.

About Hellofresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

