Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hologic by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.