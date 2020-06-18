Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Home Bancshares earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

HOMB opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

