Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Houlihan Lokey earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $460,086.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,318 shares of company stock worth $5,749,024 over the last ninety days. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

