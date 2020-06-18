Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,301 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,019 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.