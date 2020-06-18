IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,498 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 800,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 808.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 157,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 140,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,869,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,241,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,229 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 107.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 80,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $194.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.