Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 231.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMUX. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.