Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Immunoprecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Immunoprecise Antibodies earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Immunoprecise Antibodies stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Immunoprecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

About Immunoprecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

