IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $28.00

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of PI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $648.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

