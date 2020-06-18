Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,117 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.54% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 199,977 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 77.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.