Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQI opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

