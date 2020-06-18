Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $141.04 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.