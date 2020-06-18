iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 516.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

