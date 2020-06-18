iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

