iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.87 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.