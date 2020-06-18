iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 853.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.