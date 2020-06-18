J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) CEO Purchases $118,500.00 in Stock

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) CEO Mark A. Parkey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J Alexanders Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J Alexanders during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in J Alexanders during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J Alexanders by 10.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in J Alexanders by 33.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J Alexanders by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

