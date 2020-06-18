James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $104,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Monday, April 20th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00.

CIEN opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $52,578,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.