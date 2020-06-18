James L. Klein Sells 1,440 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

