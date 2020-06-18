JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of JetBlue Airways worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,012,000 after acquiring an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 643,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.94 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.